Officers investigating a string of thefts and burglaries across Greenwich and Bexley have made a number of charges

Police from the Met’s South East burglary team and the neighbourhood teams investigated cases of stolen cash and bank cards, cars, thefts of personal possessions, and suspects breaking into homes.

Officers worked to piece together any common themes in the reports by looking at CCTV, speaking to victims, and looking at how the stolen bank cards were used.

A newly formed Burglary Proactive Team, along with the Bexley Safer Neighbourhood Team, all pitched in to help, taking statements and gathering intelligence about the sprees, which took place over February and March.

One officer who coordinated the investigations into the series of burglaries and thefts was so determined to make sure no stone was left unturned they worked for 24 hours straight.

Detective Inspector Andrew Gattase, from the South East’s Burglary Squad, said: “We know, from listening to victims, what a horrible impact burglary has – it’s intrusive, unfair, and it makes you feel vulnerable.

“Victims tell us how angry and upset it makes them when someone steals from them; perhaps it was a possession with a lot of sentimental value, something they’d saved really hard for, or something they relied upon for their daily life.

“Officers from across Bexley’s burglary and neighbourhood teams feel very strongly about tracking down those who make our communities’ lives miserable with this sort of crime, and came together to investigate.”

Detective Sergeant Nicki Allen, who oversaw the teams’ efforts, said: “Cases like this cause fear and make people feel unsafe in their own homes.

“Numerous officers pitched in support the investigations, from the local neighbourhood officers that many residents will recognise, to those who specialise in burglary and related cases. It was a properly coordinated effort to ensure we made the most of our local knowledge and specialist skills.

“One burglary officer was so determined to piece everything together she started her shift at 7am and didn’t leave until 24 hours later.

“All of us want the public to feel confident that when they report offences to us we will act quickly to identify and apprehend offenders. We are dedicated to doing the best we can to investigate this intrusive and harmful crime.”

Two men have been charged with a total of 32 offences.

Officers from the South East Command held a Crime Prevention Roadshow at Danson Park, Bexley on Saturday, 8 April where officers gave out crime prevention advice.

+