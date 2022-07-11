A man went to Waitrose in Sovereign Way around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, and is accused of stealing a large number of razor blades.

‘We have been making enquiries into this theft and are now releasing a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with our enquiries,’ said investigating officer PC Carolina Larsson.

‘Anyone who recognises him is urged to call our hotline.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/119231/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.