Officers investigating a suspected road rage incident in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward

At around 5.20pm on Tuesday 22 November 2022 it was reported that a cyclist was riding on Herbert Avenue, between Newlyn Way and Northmere Road, when he passed a row of parked cars stopped at traffic lights. He saw one of the drivers, in a dark blue hatchback, appeared to be on his mobile phone and knocked on the window of the car to tell him to put it down.
The driver began shouting at the cyclist and followed him as traffic started moving again. The vehicle continued to follow him as he turned into Northmere Road and into Sancreed Road before colliding with the rear of the cyclist.
“I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage to please get in touch.
“I would also urge the driver involved to please do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220189695. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.