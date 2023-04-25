Officers investigating a suspected stabbing in Southampton on Sunday have charged a man

The charges come after a man in his 40s was injured during an isolated incident on London Road at approximately 5.40pm on Sunday 23 April.

Darryl Francis Ball, aged 46, of no fixed abode has been charged with section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The victim suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury to his neck area in the assault with a police cordon being put in place.

A witness stated they saw two homeless men on London Road fighting and one was hit on the neck with a machete.

He appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court today (25 April), where he was remanded in custody. Ball is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 26 May.