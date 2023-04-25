Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating a suspected stabbing in Southampton on Sunday have charged a man

Officers investigating a suspected stabbing in Southampton on Sunday have charged a man

by uknip247

The charges come after a man in his 40s was injured during an isolated incident on London Road at approximately 5.40pm on Sunday 23 April.

Darryl Francis Ball, aged 46, of no fixed abode has been charged with section 18 – wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The victim suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury to his neck area in the assault with a police cordon being put in place.

A witness stated they saw two homeless men on London Road fighting and one was hit on the neck with a machete.

He appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court today (25 April), where he was remanded in custody. Ball is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 26 May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who admitted causing the death of one of his car passengers following a collision in Cressing has been jailed for four years...

Police are appealing for information on two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Leeds

Detectives have secured justice for the victim of a terrifying ordeal after a man forced his way into his home before attempting to stab...

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Daniel

Police searching for a missing woman have found a body in Hugglescote

Witness and footage appeal after shooting

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high-value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

Hampshire’s toughest Family Court The honourable Judge Helen Black who sat in Portsmouth has retired

An emotional funeral service has this afternoon taken place in Aldershot for a much-loved Son, Husband, Grandad and friend to many, Firefighter Arron Jepp...

Officers investigating two indecent exposure incidents: They are appealing for information

A woman has died after falling from height in Eltham

The Brixton O2 Academy may close indefinitely after the Met Police asked the council to revoke the venue’s operator’s licence following a catastrophic crowd...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.