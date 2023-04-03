Officers investigating a suspicious incident in Ashford have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify

At around 4.30pm on Monday 20 March 2023, a man reportedly approached and spoke to a schoolboy in the Arlington area, causing him concern. The boy left the area and was walked home by an adult he knew.

Officers are keen to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and have released an e-fit of the man involved, who was reported to be wearing a grey and orange jacket, and driving a black car.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any further information that may assist officers, is urged to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/51891/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.