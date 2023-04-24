Officers investigating a theft from a Poole store are issuing a CCTV image of a woman they would like to identify

At around 1.45pm on Monday 6 March 2023 items valuing more than £200 were stolen from Beales at the Dolphin Shopping Centre.

Police Constable Jonathan Park, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this theft and have obtained a CCTV image of a woman we would like to identify as part of our investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to her identity to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230037098. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.