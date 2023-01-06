Officers investigating a theft in Folkestone have issued a CCTV image of a man they are hoping could assist with their enquiries

It was reported that an iPhone was taken after it was left on a seat of a bus travelling between Folkestone bus depot and Cheriton Post Office at around 1.30pm on 19 November 2022.

Following a number of enquiries, officers have obtained CCTV of a man they would like to speak to, as he may have useful information for their investigation.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured, or has information regarding the missing phone, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/224421/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.