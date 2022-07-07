Dorset Police received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a silver Ford Fiesta at the Osprey Quay Roundabout on Portland Beach Road at 3.43am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

There were no reported injuries. Fencing and bollards were damaged.

The vehicle was recovered, and the road reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

“We are carrying out investigations into this collision,” said Police Constable Billy Taylor of the Portland Neighbourhood Policing Team. “I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to it.”

I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area around the relevant time and has a dashcam to please check their footage for anything that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the website www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220107820. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.