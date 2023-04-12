Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating an alleged indecent exposure in Rotherham have shared an e-fit of a man they’re looking to identify

Officers investigating an alleged indecent exposure in Rotherham have shared an e-fit of a man they’re looking to identify

by uknip247

At 4.50pm on 21 February, a woman was walking in Fenton Woods, heading away from Munsbrough Lane / Bassingthorpe Lane when a man approached her.

The woman walked away before the man is said to have shouted “I’m behind you. I’m coming for you.” He then exposed himself while continuing to shout at her.

The woman then reported the incident and the suspect left the area.

Any information can be reported to the police either through their online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac…/report-something/ or by calling 101.

The incident number to quote is 738 of 21 February.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Reading Football Club announced that their manager, Paul Ince, had been sacked with immediate effect, following the team’s disastrous run of games in the...

The BBC has announced casting for the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s multi-award-winning hit drama Time

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Barnsley town centre on Sunday

A 12-year-old boy who allegedly ran over 60-year-old grandmother Marcia Grant with her own car was charged with murder and possession of a bladed...

Italian coastguard spearheaded a rescue effort to save over 1,200 people aboard two boats, following a surge in refugees crossing the Mediterranean over the...

The murder of Aamir Siddiqi, a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, has left a scar on the hearts of his family and friends for the...

A number of people have been arrested in connection with ‘disorder and criminal damage at a shopping centre in Reading

An investigation has been launched after two people in their 60s were discovered dead at a home in Essex’s coastal area

Piers Braizer, the prime suspect in a brutal Isle of Wight murder for which he was later cleared, has been found dead

A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online

A video of British troops standing in a guard of honour for Ukrainian soldiers trained in the UK has surfaced online

Two boys fighting for their lives after double stabbing on Platform 8 at Stratford Station

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More