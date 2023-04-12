Officers investigating an alleged indecent exposure in Rotherham have shared an e-fit of a man they’re looking to identify

At 4.50pm on 21 February, a woman was walking in Fenton Woods, heading away from Munsbrough Lane / Bassingthorpe Lane when a man approached her.

The woman walked away before the man is said to have shouted “I’m behind you. I’m coming for you.” He then exposed himself while continuing to shout at her.

The woman then reported the incident and the suspect left the area.

Any information can be reported to the police either through their online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac…/report-something/ or by calling 101.

The incident number to quote is 738 of 21 February.