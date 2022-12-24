Saturday, December 24, 2022
Officers investigating an assault against a member of rail staff at Birmingham New Street station have released this CCTV image of a suspect

At 6.24pm  Friday 2 December, the victim challenged a man who pushed through the ticket barriers.

The man aggressively threatened the member of staff before walking away.

Two minutes later, he returned wielding a traffic cone.

He assaulted the member of staff, causing him to fall to the floor. He then kicked him in the head before leaving the scene.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 406 of 02/12/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

