The incident at the Rochester Bar in High Street, Rochester, happened shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 9 September 2022.

A man in his 20s was speaking to a woman in a corridor at the bottom of the stairs when he was reportedly punched to the floor by another man who had just exited the toilets.

The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, is then alleged to have stamped on his head causing multiple facial injuries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/176731/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

