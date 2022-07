On Sunday, June 5, at 4.33am, a man pushed another man down the stairs in the bar and repeatedly punched him in the face.

As a result of the incident, the victim received a black eye and a chipped tooth.

If you recognise him or have any information, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 96 of 05/06/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.