Officers investigating an assault at Lichfield City Railway Station have released this image of a suspect

On Sunday 4 September at around 2.20pm a member of rail staff was punchedand pushed down a set of concrete stairs.The victim sustained a black eye, and bruising..Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200090304.Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.