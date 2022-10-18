At 11.21am on 14 August, the 73-year-old victim attempted to board a service heading to Blackpool when his suitcase bumped into a woman on the train.

A man with the woman then abused the victim and punched him in the face. As a result of the attack the victim fell to the floor and suffered a broken nose.

The man alighted the service at Preston.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 192 of 14 August.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers

