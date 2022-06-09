At 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, Kent Police responded to a report that a man had been struck by a bottle following an altercation with three men in The Friars.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service responded, and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he has since been discharged.



Following inquiries, officers released CCTV images of two men they believe can help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises either man or has information about him is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/92527/22.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their website’s online form.