Officers investigating an assault in Eastleigh in the early hours of Sunday morning have charged two men

Police were called at 2.23am on Sunday 30 October to reports two people had

suffered injuries following an assault in Leigh Road.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were injured, the woman remains in

hospital in a critical condition.

Yesterday (October 31), officers charged two men, who are due to appear at

court today.

Jack Limburn, 27, of Fair Oak Road, Fair Oak, has been charged with

wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Jake Paul George Lucas, 27, of Samuel Jarvis Avenue, Fair Oak, has been

charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily

harm and section 18 – wounding with intent.

Both have been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today

(November 1).