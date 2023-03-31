Officers Investigating An Assault In Farnborough Are Keen To Speak To Him In Connection With The Incident.

Sometime between 3.35pm and 3.50pm on Sunday, 29 January, a security guard working at Sainsbury’s in Queensmead, Farnborough was assaulted by a man unknown to him.

The man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 25, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build.

The security guard sustained a bloody nose and bruising to his face.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the man in this image.

Is this you? Do you know or recognise him?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 44230039013.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111