Between approximately 11pm and midnight on August 12, a local man in his 50s was assaulted outside SWISH in Bank Street.

He sustained three fractures to his wrist, elbow and shoulder as a result of the incident.

We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have CCTV footage which could assist.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220087785.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.