Officers investigating an assault in Old Town, Swindon, are urgently appealing for the victims to make contact with police

Officers investigating an assault in Old Town, Swindon, are urgently appealing for the victims to make contact with police.

The incident happened in Hooper’s Place at approximately 3am on March 5.

Officers were on patrol near to The Tree nightclub when they witnessed approximately five males involved in a disorder near to the gym.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of ABH and was taken to custody for questioning. He has since been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

The victims of the assault left the scene prior to officers identifying them.

A CCTV image of these individuals is attached.

If this is you, or you know who they are, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230023971.

