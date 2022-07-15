On Sunday, June 19, we were informed that an 18-year-old man was found with significant facial injuries on the zebra crossing on Station Street near Portsmouth & Southsea Train Station, leading on to Commercial Road.

He was taken to the hospital with two facial fractures, bruising and swelling, and a small bleed on the brain. He has since been released.

Police have previously appealed to the public for information in connection with this incident, and they have since pursued all lines of inquiry available to them in order to determine how the man was injured.

Officers now have CCTV images of three men who were seen in the area at the time and whom officers would like to speak with in connection with this incident. They would like to hear from them or anyone who recognises them.

The first man is described as follows:

Between the ages of 18 and 25

Between the heights of 5ft 5in and 5ft 8in

White

slim physique

Brown hair, possibly curly, that is longer on top and shorter on the sides

Wearing black trainers, dark shorts with a white pinstripe down the side, and a light blue long-sleeved jumper with a zip up the front. He was also carrying a black man bag with a silver zip over his shoulder.

The second man is described as follows:

Between the ages of 18 and 25

between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall

White

slim physique

Light brown hair that is cut short around the ears and fades gradually, with long hair on top.

Trainers in black and red/orange, possibly Addidas. In addition, he is dressed in dark blue jeans, a short-sleeved dark top, and an over-the-shoulder black and white man bag.

The third man is described as follows:

Between the ages of 18 and 25

between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall

White

average stature

Long on top and short on the sides, dark blonde/brown hair

Wearing white and blue trainers with a black tick and black laces, possibly Nike. He was also wearing dark blue jeans with rips and frays and a white t-shirt, though he was seen without a shirt shortly before the incident.

The victim is thought to have walked from Catherine House on Stanhope Road to Portsmouth & Southsea Train Station around 2.30am before being discovered unconscious by a member of the public.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the men in the photos or has any information that can help them with their investigations.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 44220243448, or go online to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.