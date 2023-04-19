Officers investigating an assault on a man in Whitstable are appealing for members of the public who assisted him to come forward

The incident is reported to have occurred at about 11pm on Saturday 25 March 2023 when the victim and his partner were walking along Whitstable High Street with their dogs.

They were approached by a group of youths who started shouting verbal abuse at them before the victim was hit over the head with an unknown object.

Several members of the public provided first aid before an ambulance crew arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer PC James Tong said: ‘Since the incident we have been making a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances. We know that members of the public came to help the victim and would like to speak with them so we can build a picture of the incident and look to bring the offenders to justice.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/57529/23.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.