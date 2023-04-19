Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating an assault on a man in Whitstable are appealing for members of the public who assisted him to come forward

Officers investigating an assault on a man in Whitstable are appealing for members of the public who assisted him to come forward

by uknip247

The incident is reported to have occurred at about 11pm on Saturday 25 March 2023 when the victim and his partner were walking along Whitstable High Street with their dogs.

They were approached by a group of youths who started shouting verbal abuse at them before the victim was hit over the head with an unknown object.

Several members of the public provided first aid before an ambulance crew arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer PC James Tong said: ‘Since the incident we have been making a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances. We know that members of the public came to help the victim and would like to speak with them so we can build a picture of the incident and look to bring the offenders to justice.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/57529/23.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

A sick and perverted has been embarrassingly given a suspended sentence for possessing more than 62,000 indecent images and videos of children

Have you seen Theo, aged 16?

App developers on Google Play store offered payment choices following CMA probe

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing teenager Macey Taylor from Horsham

Police are appealing for help to find missing 15-year-old Ethan from Camberley

The family of a woman who was sadly found dead after a multi-agency search have paid tribute to her

Millions of Android users have been warned, with security experts urging them to check their phones after a cyber attack infected many popular apps

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

Organised crime group members who turned blank-firing guns into live firearms before moving the lethal weapons on have been locked up for a combined...

Man fighting for his life after falling from a height in Kilburn

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.