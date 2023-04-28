Officers investigating an assault on a Southampton bus are now appealing to the public for information

It was reported to us by a number of witnesses that on Friday 31 March at approximately 11.40pm, a man on the number 18 Bluestar bus was sprayed in the face with a suspected CS-type spray in the Millbrook area of Southampton.

The incident happened as the victim got off the bus at the Millbrook Towers stop. The man who sprayed the substance then ran away towards Evenlode Road and the victim also left the area before officers arrived.

Investigating officers now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Police would also like the victim of this assault to please come forward and speak to police.

Do you recognise the man pictured or know either of the people involved?

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230128644.