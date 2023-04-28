Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating an assault on a Southampton bus are now appealing to the public for information

Officers investigating an assault on a Southampton bus are now appealing to the public for information

by uknip247

It was reported to us by a number of witnesses that on Friday 31 March at approximately 11.40pm, a man on the number 18 Bluestar bus was sprayed in the face with a suspected CS-type spray in the Millbrook area of Southampton.

The incident happened as the victim got off the bus at the Millbrook Towers stop. The man who sprayed the substance then ran away towards Evenlode Road and the victim also left the area before officers arrived.

Investigating officers now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Police would also like the victim of this assault to please come forward and speak to police.

Do you recognise the man pictured or know either of the people involved?

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230128644.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A fire has destroyed the roof of a building at a Hampshire private school

Seven people recognised by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Glamorgan

Just days after the £10,000 equipment was installed, a woman was rescued from a river using life-saving throw bags

Police have made two arrests after a man was found in the street with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man working at some road works in Beccles had a knife brandished at him

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image following a report of sexual assault on board a train

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has acquired nine new ambulances, with more on the way in the coming months

The details of the injuries sustained by Nikki Allan are shocking and distressing a court has heard

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

A man has denied murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was killed on the job in south London

An 85-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for multiple sex offences against children

Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.