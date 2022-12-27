Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Officers Investigating An Assault On A Woman Are Seeking The Public’s Help To Identify A Man They’d Like To Speak To In Connection With The Incident
Officers investigating an assault on a woman are seeking the public’s help to identify a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident

by @uknip247

The victim was assaulted inside an address in Radford on the night of 18 October 2022.

As part of their inquiries police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault and are urging him or anyone who knows him to please come forward.

Police Constable Christopher Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Even though we acknowledge the CCTV image isn’t of the best quality, I am urging anyone who recognises this man to please get in touch with us.

“If you are this man or know who he is please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting crime occurrence 22000610627, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

