Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Investigating An Assault On A Woman At A Restaurant In Maidstone Have Issued Cctv Images Of A Man They Would Like To Identify
Home BREAKING Officers investigating an assault on a woman at a restaurant in Maidstone have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify

Officers investigating an assault on a woman at a restaurant in Maidstone have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify

by @uknip247

The incident happened at the Toby Carvery, in the Langley Park Centre, Laight Rd, at around 3pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. It is alleged that, following a verbal exchange, the suspect punched a woman in the face and kicked her before leaving on foot. The victim sustained bruising and facial injuries.

CCTV images are now being published of a man who may be able to assist police with the investigation. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/217126/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

RELATED ARTICLES

Warning to criminals as crime-busting scheme relaunched

The BBC’s hit new reality show The Traitors can now be played...

Thai navy ships and helicopters are searching for more than two dozen...

Police have released CCTV images of a male they wish to trace...

Steven Smith, 48, of Grantham, was found guilty of sexual assault offences...

Police are searching for Kevin Cunningham, who has gone missing from his...

A retired lollipop lady, 87, died on a road she had worked...

Birmingham city council seeks injunction to ban street cruising

Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre...

Teenage boy charged following the theft of mobility scooters in Malmesbury

An arsonist has been jailed after setting fire to a family home...

Judges at the High Court have ruled the Government’s plans to deport...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"