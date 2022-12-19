Officers investigating an assault on a woman at a restaurant in Maidstone have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify

The incident happened at the Toby Carvery, in the Langley Park Centre, Laight Rd, at around 3pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. It is alleged that, following a verbal exchange, the suspect punched a woman in the face and kicked her before leaving on foot. The victim sustained bruising and facial injuries.

CCTV images are now being published of a man who may be able to assist police with the investigation. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/217126/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.