Officers investigating an attempted abduction in Southampton are now releasing this e-fit of the man they would like to speak to about the incident

It happened just after 9.25am on Tuesday, 8 November, when a 12-year-old boy was waiting for a bus at the bus stop on Windermere Avenue, outside Millbrook Towers.

A man came up behind him and grabbed hold of his arm, telling the boy to ‘come with me’.

The boy then punched the man in the ribs and he let go of his arm, so the boy ran down Green Lane.

The man attempted to follow the boy down the road on two occasions before the boy finally ran away, at around 9.30am.

The man is described as:

-In his 30s

-5ft 10ins to 6ft tall

-White

-Large build

-Short, dark brown hair

-Having a scar or a mark on his left cheek

-Wearing a waist length, dark blue raincoat

If you recognise this image and think you know who it is, or you think you are pictured, please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44220454063.