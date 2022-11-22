Officers investigating an incident during which a man spat at a member of rail staff have released this image

At 3.30pm on 30 September, a man climbed over a fence at Sittingbourne railway station onto its platform to avoid the ticket barriers.

Rail staff approached the man and escorted him out of the station. As he passed through the booking hall he turned and spat at one of the staff members before leaving the station..

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 355 of 30 September.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.