Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

by uknip247

At just after midnight on 22 February, a fight broke out at Camden Town Underground station.

A member of staff intervened to break up the fight, and as he did so was punched in the face. He attended hospital and received stitches to an open cut on his forehead.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 11 of 22 February.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Brixton Murder Live: Investigation launched after Woman is stabbed to death in Brixton Bloodbath

Tragedy has struck in Lechlade-on-Thames as a body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames...

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s pool and was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken...

Two men, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in Glasgow.

The recent cyberattack on Capita, the UK’s largest outsourcer, has prompted the Pensions Regulator to urge hundreds of pension funds to check whether their...

A fire has broken out on Spray Street in Woolwich, South East London this morning, leaving smoke billowing for miles around

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a man with his stolen trombone in Buckinghamshire

Police have been granted a Magistrates’ extension to allow officers extra time to detain a man in connection with a murder in Bodmin that...

Motorbike rider killed in A21 Pembury Collision

Family members taking on vulnerable children to receive better legal support

MOD Gibraltar contributes to the HM The King’s Coronation

The new inspector in charge of neighbourhood policing has vowed to engage with the public as his team continues the fight against serious crime...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.