Officers investigating an incident during which a member of rail staff was punched have released CCTV images of a suspect

At just after midnight on 22 February, a fight broke out at Camden Town Underground station.

A member of staff intervened to break up the fight, and as he did so was punched in the face. He attended hospital and received stitches to an open cut on his forehead.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 11 of 22 February.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.