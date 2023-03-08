Officers investigating an incident in a Salisbury supermarket have released CCTV images of a man they are keen to identify

At approximately 5.45pm on February 24, a man entered the Sainsburys store in The Maltings and selected five bottles of whisky from the shelves. He put one of the bottles inside his backpack. After doing this, he was approached by a member of staff who confronted him.

The man became abusive and threatening towards the member of staff.

A member of the public attempted to intervene but the man continued to be abusive towards him and the staff member.

He gave two of the bottles of alcohol back then threatened to spit at the member of the public. He left the shop with the three bottles inside his bag.

We are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230020703.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.