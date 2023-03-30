Officers investigating an incident in Herne Bay have appealed to any witnesses to come forward

At around 9pm on Friday 24 March 2023, a woman was walking along the town’s High Street, near the junction with Station Road, when a blue Nissan Micra pulled up and a man made inappropriate comments. The man was then challenged by another person and drove away.

Following enquiries by Kent Police, a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has experienced anything similar in the town, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/55479/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.