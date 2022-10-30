Officers investigating an incident in which a person exposed their genitals to two teenagers at Theale station are releasing CCTV images of a suspect

At just before 3pm on 2 September, two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, were

sat on-board a train at the station when someone on the platform approached

the train’s window.

As the train started the depart the station the person exposed their

genitals to the two teenagers before making lewd hand gestures in their

direction.

They then walked into a shelter at the station and masturbated.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by

texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200089694.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.