Officers investigating an incident where two people were reportedly assaulted in Wimborne town centre are issuing an image of a man they would like to identify

At around 11.45pm on Saturday 6 May 2023 the two 18-year-old male victims were sitting on a bench in Church Street with a woman when three men approached and the two groups reportedly became involved in a verbal exchange. It was reported that the two victims were then assaulted by a group of three men.

They did not sustain injuries that required immediate medical treatment.

Officers attended and following enquiries two local men, aged 49 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have been released on police bail as further enquiries are conducted.

Police Constable Angelika Dworczak, of Dorset Police, said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we have obtained an image of a man we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this individual to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured anything relevant on mobile phone or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230069605. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.