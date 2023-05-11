Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Officers investigating an incident where two people were reportedly assaulted in Wimborne town centre are issuing an image of a man they would like to identify

Officers investigating an incident where two people were reportedly assaulted in Wimborne town centre are issuing an image of a man they would like to identify

by uknip247

At around 11.45pm on Saturday 6 May 2023 the two 18-year-old male victims were sitting on a bench in Church Street with a woman when three men approached and the two groups reportedly became involved in a verbal exchange. It was reported that the two victims were then assaulted by a group of three men.

They did not sustain injuries that required immediate medical treatment.

Officers attended and following enquiries two local men, aged 49 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have been released on police bail as further enquiries are conducted.

Police Constable Angelika Dworczak, of Dorset Police, said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we have obtained an image of a man we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this individual to please contact us.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured anything relevant on mobile phone or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230069605. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who admitted conspiring with another to rob a drug dealer in Peterborough before he was shot dead has been jailed

Police are appealing for help in locating 26year old Marisa who is missing from #N15 #Tottenham

Police need your help to find Stuart who has gone #missing from #Wordsley

Following the discovery of a man’s body in the Humber Estuary on Sunday 7 May it is with deep sadness we are now able...

Police in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have launched a joint operation, named “Operation Identify Me,” seeking the public’s assistance in identifying 22 women...

In a shocking attack that sent panic through the annual Jewish pilgrimage, a Tunisian police officer shot dead four people at the Ghriba synagogue...

In a groundbreaking development, the United Kingdom has witnessed the birth of a baby utilising the DNA of three individuals, as confirmed by the...

In a distressing incident that has left the local community in shock, two dogs brutally attacked and killed a defenceless cat in its owner’s...

The BBC has confirmed that Bafta award-winning actor and comedian, Catherine Tate, will be taking the reins of the Eurovision spokesperson, and delivering the...

Startling developments have emerged in the case of Daniel Morgan, a private investigator murdered in 1987, as documents pertaining to the Daniel Morgan Independent...

Two prominent politicians from the Green Party, Molly Scott Cato and Jack Lenox, have written a strongly-worded letter to Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator,...

British Transport Police officers investigating a robbery at Erdington railway station have released this CCTV image in connection

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.