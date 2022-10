At 10.58am on Saturday 17 September a man sat near a woman on a train and lay down.

The woman looked over at him and he immediately sat back up, then inappropriately exposed himself in front of her.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 239 of 17/09/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

