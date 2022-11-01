Officers investigating an indecent exposure offence on a tram have released an update

Officers investigating an indecent exposure offence on a tram between Bull Street and Handsworth Booth Street in Birmingham have released this CCTV image of suspect

At 4.45pm on Sunday 2 October, the victim and a man boarded the service at Bull Street.

The victim noticed him staring at her, and several minutes into the journey the man exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of her.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200104110.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.