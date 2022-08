Martin David Bell, 46, of Bursledon’s Le Marechal Avenue, has been charged with murder.

He appeared in Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (22 August) and was remanded in custody; he will next appear in court on Wednesday, August 24, at Winchester Crown Court.

Officers launched an investigation after Dawid, 19, was discovered with serious injuries outside an address on Longhorn Road on Sunday, July 24.