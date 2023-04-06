Thursday, April 6, 2023
Officers investigating disorder involving fans of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur have today made a series of arrests

Officers investigating disorder involving fans of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur have today made a series of arrests

by uknip247

The incident took place just after 6pm on Saturday, March 18, when we were called to reports of violent disorder involving fans from the two clubs on Terminus Terrace, at the junction with Oxford Street.

It was reported that a number of people were involved in the disorder, with tables, chairs and glasses being thrown, as well as a man being assaulted.

Since then, police have undertaken a number of enquiries and today have made 12 arrests as part of this investigation, all on suspicion of violent disorder.

Those arrested are:

– A 45-year-old man from Dibden Purlieu

– A 21-year-old man from Bursledon

– An 18-year-old man from Curdridge

– A 24-year-old man from Southampton

– A 29-year-old man from Chandler’s Ford

– A 21-year-old man from Southampton

– A 37-year-old man from Southampton

– A 21-year-old man from Bursledon

– A 20-year-old man from Southampton

– A 20-year-old man from Southampton

– A 32-year-old man from Southampton

– And a 16-year-old boy from Dibden Purlieu

Each has been released on bail today, with conditions in place, while our enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who oversaw the arrest operation, said:

“The vast majority of those attending football are there to do just that and want no involvement in any disorder.

“However, there is a small minority who seek to use it as an occasion to commit crime, and we will not tolerate this.

“Our arrests today come following some extremely hard work from our officers, and we will continue to work to identify and arrest anyone involved in this incident.”

The arrests follow the ten we made when the incident first occurred. Each of those ten men remain on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

