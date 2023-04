The charges come after officers conducted a proactive warrant at an address on Cranbury Avenue yesterday (Wednesday 29 March), just before 10am.

Orgest Noka, 21, of Cranbury Avenue, Southampton has been charged with the production of a Class B drug.

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (30 March) and was further remanded.

He is due to next appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, 31 March).