Dorset Police received a report of a collision involving a black Audi A3 and a blue Ford Focus in Wareham Road, near the junction with Hillside Road, around 2.15pm on Saturday 20 August 2022.

The two vehicles involved had previously been travelling on the A350 toward Corfe Mullen when the drivers got out of their cars near the Limberlost junction and engaged in a verbal altercation. They then returned to their vehicles before continuing on Wareham Road, where the accident occurred.

There were no reported injuries.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries into these incidents,” said Dorset Police Constable William Saunders. “I am keen to speak to any witnesses who may be able to assist our investigation.”

I’d also like to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by dialling 101 and referencing occurrence number 55220136113. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.