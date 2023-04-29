Saturday, April 29, 2023
Officers investigating reports of an assault in Netley Abbey have arrested five teenagers in connection with the incident

It comes officers were called shortly before 9.30pm on Friday 14 April to a report that a teenager had been seriously assaulted on Station Road in Netley Abbey.

Officers attended and located a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds to his torso and an injury to his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment; where he was later discharged.

A 15-year-old boy, three 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy – all from Southampton – have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place and violent disorder.

They have since been released on police conditional bail pending further police enquiries.

Police say they will be continuing with visibility patrols in and around the Netley area and Hamble School

