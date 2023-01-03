Officers investigating reports of harassment towards a woman in Chichester have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to

A woman reported incidents to police, including an incident on board a Stagecoach 700 bus service in Fishbourne Road West on November 12.

Now, police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incidents.

The man is described as white, aged 40 to 50, 5’10”, of average build, with short black hair. In one incident he wore a red T-shirt and carried a red bag and black rucksack.

In a second incident he wore a grey jacket, dark grey jumper, blue jeans, and black shoes he had a dark rucksack and black bag.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man, are asked to come forward and report information to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1315 of 13/11.