Officers investigating suspicious incidents in Ashford have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries

On the morning of Monday 27 March 2023, four women were approached in the Newtown Road and Loudon Way areas of the town, by a man who made inappropriate comments.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing and officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/55559/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete on the online form on their website.