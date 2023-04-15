Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

by uknip247
Officers Investigating The Damage Of An Allotment Formed To Feed Struggling Families In Harlow Are Appealing For Witnesses To Come Forward


Carly Burd has supplied more than 1,000 people with food parcels since September, growing crops in her garden and allotment and enlisting the help of volunteers. 
Earlier this week she posted a video reporting vandals had poured salt over the soil.
The incident came shortly after 300 onions had been planted by local children, with the video viewed more than 900,000 times in a single day. 
The matter was reported to us on Wednesday 13 April and our officers have visited Carly to take her account and conduct door-to-door enquiries. 
The incident was reported to have taken place between 2pm on 7 April and 9am on 8 April.
PC Samuel Chilvers, PC Natalie Smith and PCSO River Perry, of Harlow’s Community Policing Team, carried out checks for doorbell and CCTV footage and spoke to neighbours. 
Since Carly posted her video, she has received support from across the world, with the public raising more than £190,000 for her initiative within hours.
In Harlow, she has been given assistance in rallying support around local charities and organisations, with work already underway to restore the allotment.
Chief Inspector Paul Austin, District Commander for Harlow, is appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.
“Carly is naturally devastated about this mindless act, which has caused real harm to her efforts to help those most in need in Harlow,” he said. 
“However, it is striking how determined she is to ensure this act does not stop her good work. 
“The support she has received both here in the community and from across the country has been truly heart-warming.
“We take all matters of criminal damage seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation. 
“We need anyone who may have information about this incident to come forward, your reports to us do matter and make a huge difference.”
Thanking the officers, Carly said: “The support we have received has been overwhelming.”
If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
Please quote the crime reference number 42/67162/23.

