Officers investigating the death of a resident at an adult residential home in Hayes have charged a man with murder

Rajinder Pall, 44 of Lansbury Drive, Hayes, was charged on Wednesday, 4 January. He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 5 January.

Police were called at approximately 11.50pm on Monday, 2 January to reports of a man assaulted at the supported residential accommodation in Lansbury Drive.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 60-year-old man died at the scene. He has been named as John Hallissey.

His next of kin continue to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday, 4 January confirmed he died from compression to the neck.

Both the deceased and the man arrested were residents at the facility.

Enquiries are ongoing.