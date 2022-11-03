Officers investigating the deaths of a father and daughter following a collision in Ramsgate have charged two more suspects in relation to the incident

Noga Sella, 37, and Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, both died when they were hit by an

Alfa Romeo in Leopold Street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 10 August 2022.

Mrs Sella was five weeks pregnant when she died and her husband Omer was

also injured in the collision. Two children were also injured during the

incident.

As part of the resulting investigation, Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and

Sadhana Bissendary, 55, have been charged with acts intending to pervert

the course of justice. The charges relate to the alleged concealing of

potential evidence.

The two suspects, who are both from Manston, have been bailed to appear

before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 November 2022.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30, also of Manston, was previously charged with two

counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious

injury by dangerous driving; assault occasioning actual bodily harm,

failing to provide a sample, failing to stop, and driving while unfit

through drugs.