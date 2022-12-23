Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Investigating The Disappearance Of 36-year-old Kiran Pun (pictured In The Cctv Collage) From Amesbury, Wiltshire, Have Made An Arrest
Home BREAKING Officers investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Kiran Pun from Amesbury, Wiltshire, have made an arrest

Officers investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Kiran Pun from Amesbury, Wiltshire, have made an arrest

by @uknip247
A 36-year-old man from Aldershot has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Police are still yet to locate Kiran, who was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.
Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “We know this arrest will come as a shock to the community. This action has been taken on the basis of all the information available to police at this time, and is necessary to assist us in progressing our enquiries to establish what has happened to Kiran.
“Kiran has not been seen for some time now, and we still need to hear from anyone in the community who might have seen him since his disappearance, or has any information that will assist our investigation.”
Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992. You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/S4c5o

RELATED ARTICLES

Can you help Police find Regan White, who is wanted on recall...

A man dubbed a professional burglar by a judge after stealing firearms,...

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a...

A drink-driver who crashed into an HGV on the M4 while using...

Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into...

The van driver was then approached and assaulted by two men at...

Officers are continuing to appeal for help in finding a teenage girl...

A floating restaurant has partially submerged in Lakeside shopping centre

An inquest into the deaths of four men two Afghans and two...

Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely...

Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"