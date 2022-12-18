Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered a body

Officers looking into the disappearance of a man from a Hampshire village have confirmed the discovery of a body. Since Thursday, police have been looking for Ross Bunney (December 15).

In previous appeals, they stated that they were “extremely concerned” for the 66-year-old from Warsash. Hampshire Constabulary issued an update on the search on Saturday evening (December 17).

The body has not yet been formally identified, but Mr Bunney’s family has been notified, according to police. The death has not been ruled suspicious.

