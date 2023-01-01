Sunday, January 1, 2023
Officers Investigating The Disappearance Of Johnny Brady From St Andrew’s Healthcare Facility In Northampton, Have Re-issued Their Urgent Appeal For Help To Locate The 19-year-old Patient
by @uknip247
Johnny absconded from the grounds of the facility in Billing Road, at about  3.30pm yesterday where he was serving a hospital order following convictions relating to serious assault and arson offences.
Members of the public are urged not to approach Johnny, who is described as white, about 5ft 9 and of a slim build, but to report any sightings to the Force Control Room as a matter of urgency by calling 999.
Since leaving the hospital and immediate area there have been no confirmed sightings of the man, who was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers, which has prompted officers to re-issue their urgent call for assistance.
Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said: “We have officers who are actively looking for Johnny however, he has now been missing for almost 24-hours, and with no confirmed sightings, we are becoming increasingly concerned.
“Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately.
“We are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish, which occurred overnight, in areas within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds which may be linked to Johnny.
“Arson has potentially fatal consequences and we therefore ask the public to be extra vigilant within their local communities. If you see anyone acting suspiciously near property or deliberately starting fires to items such as bins, please call us immediately on 999.”
Anyone who has seen Johnny or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident number 275 of 31/12/22.

