Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun have today made three further arrests as part of their enquiries

Kiran, from Amesbury, Wilts, was last seen around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 December, getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station.

We are yet to locate the 36-year-old and our searches continue.

As part of our enquiries, we have today made three arrests.

A 21-year-old man, 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough , have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They all remain in custody at this time.

It brings the total number of arrests in connection with the investigation to five.

A 29-year-old man from Fleet , who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on 24 March 2023.

A 36-year-old man from Aldershot , who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail to return on 23 March 2023.

DCI Adam Edwards said: “We are continuing to work hard to find out where Kiran may be, and try to piece together his movements prior to and since the last sighting at Aldershot Railway Station.

“As part of this, we have been conducting searches in Aldershot , around the area of the station, and this will continue.

“I want to appeal again for anyone with information about Kiran and his disappearance , however small it may seem to you, to get in touch with us.”

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance , or have any information regarding his whereabouts , then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992.

You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/vI90v