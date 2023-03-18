Officers investigating the murder of 64-year-old Mark Noke have made two further arrests in connection with the incident

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest in the early hours of Saturday 25 February at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill.

A 29-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released without charge.

A 27-year-old woman from Gosport, who was arrested on Friday, March 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on police bail.

Six other men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case. Whilst a 39-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb said:

“We are continuing to explore all relevant lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Mark’s death.

“We have seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the crime and we continue to act on information received as a result of our enquiries.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leighton Tabone to come forward. Anyone who is found to be harbouring him are liable to be arrested for committing a criminal offence.

“If you have information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be – report it to us. It could prove vital in aiding our investigation and getting justice for Marks’ family.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report via the police website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their Website.

