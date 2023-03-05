Sunday, March 5, 2023
Sunday, March 5, 2023

Officers investigating the murder of Mark Noke, 64, have charged two men with other offences.

The 64-year-old died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill, in the early hours of Saturday, 25 February.

Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, Southampton, has been charged with possession of a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled substances.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 4 March.

Three men aged 20, 23 and 31, from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of murder and all three have been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

Acting DCI Howard Broadribb is leading the investigation said:

“No matter how long it takes, our team is determined to make sure those responsible for Mark’s death are brought to justice, both for him and for his family.

“During the weekend, extra officers will remain on patrol in the Thornhill area and the mobile police station is still in place in Warburton Road, so if you have any concerns please speak to them.”

