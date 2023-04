Daniel Wardrop, 23, of Launcelot Close in Andover has been charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration.

This comes after the victim, a woman in her 20s, reported having been raped on South Street at around 4am on Monday 10 April.

Wardrop was remanded in custody and appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 12 April where he was further remanded.

He is next due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on 10 May.